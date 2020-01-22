 Colin Farrell will begin filming his The Batman scenes in two weeks

Share it:

The actor Colin Farrell He went to Ellen's program the other night, which has brought us news about the work that the actor is going to do in the film "The Batman", how do we know his main photography in London has started at the beginning of this 2020 In the program, the actor confirms something that was already officially known as it was the director himself, Matt Reeves, who confirmed it several weeks ago and it is the fact that Farrell plays the villain the Penguin, the well-known arch-enemy of Batman.

However, he also contributed a curious detail and it is the fact that he has not yet started shooting his scenes for the film. This revelation clashes with some previous information that pointed out that the actor was already shooting the film, even with those supposed filtered images of the set in which they said we saw him wearing blond hair. Farrell confirms that will start rolling in a matter of two weeks, that is, by the beginning of next February.

Also note the physical appearance of the actor that although he does not wear the blond hair we had seen in the images of a few days ago, he does look more fondón and chubby, we understand that according to his interpretation of the villain. In the interview he also clarifies that the blond hair that looks in those images was not for the movie, but for pure fun.

I will play Oz Cobblepot. I play a character known as the Penguin.