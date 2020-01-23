General News

 Colin Farrell says that the script of The Batman is "beautiful, dark and touching"

January 23, 2020
After his visit to Ellen's program, he clarified some questions of the last days about his involvement "The Batman", the actor Colin Farrell He also went to the Jimmy Kimmel show on ABC, where he evidently talked about the DC Comics movie again. In addition to confirming again that he plays the Penguin in the film, he has commented that he has read the full script of the film and describes it as something “Really beautiful, dark and touching”, to finally add that "It's really beautiful"Well, he says that Matt has a great love for the character.

As a curiosity, note that in this interview he comments that he will start shooting the movie in a matter of three weeks, and not in two as I commented in the interview with Ellen. This is a bit curious because the interviews have been day after day.

