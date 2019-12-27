Colette, the most famous store in the world, will have its documentary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two years ago it closed its doors in Parisian Rue Saint-Honore Colette, the concept store most famous in the world of fashion, able to predict trends and create authentic objects of worship. After 20 years of life, Parisians and tourists lost a unique enclave in the city, in which fashion, culture and art mixed together and inspired more than 8,000 square meters of the French capital. However now Colette returns, unfortunately not as we knew it, but to everyone's screens.

This movie, titled 'Colette Mon Amour ' It will be about the last six months of the iconic store's life. In it we can see Colette Roussaux, founder of the store of the same name, and her daughter Sarah Andelman, the main buyer and creative director of the store. In addition to focusing on the end of the story, this audiovisual project will look back during the two decades in which Colette It was the most famous store on the planet.

Remember that there is hardly any celebrity that is free to have walked inside Colette From models like Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid, even fashion geniuses like Karl Lagerfeld They regularly visited this legendary space. It was in fact the Kaiser of fashion who said that Colette it was the only store I went to "Because they have things that nobody else has. I buy watches, phones, jewelry, everything. They have invented a formula that is not easy to copy, because there is only one Colette". That is why the documentary could not miss some familiar faces of the industry as Virgil Abloh or Kanye West, two of the parents of streetwear and the most current urban fashion that found inspiration among these painting walls. This documentary will also show for the first time how some of the store's events were, such as the famous healing carried out by Saint Laurent on the first floor of the store, which was redecorated in just 48 hours.

This production, directed by the Parisian Hugues Lawson-Body and carried out by La Pac Films and High Snob Society It has not yet released, the official website announces that it will be released sometime in 2020.