Cole Sprouse has a new project at hand, and it has a lot to do with 'Riverdale'!

TO Cole Sprouse We met him when he was little, when he starred with his brother Dylan 'Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody', remember? Rather grown up now, the actor is now one of the 'protas' of one of our favorite series of the moment, 'Riverdale', which we can see on Netflix. This production will not have anything else, but mysteries … Of that there is more than enough (and there will be more, because the fifth season has just been confirmed!). The actor seems to have taken a liking to everything related to this theme because the new project he has in his hands it has a lot to do with this. Cole is going to star in a 'podcast' called 'Storm' in which a sudden disappearance will be investigated. By the way, it will also be the producer.

'Borrasca', the mystery podcast that will star Cole Sprouse

Cole will give voice to Sam Walker, a boy who moves to a small town in Missouri, Drisking, which hides many more secrets of what it seems. Suddenly, his sister disappears and he begins to investigate what happened, but things get tangled up more and more and the same thing happens to more people. Paint very, very well.

It is very possible that this podcast has dyes of terror and suspense, because behind him is, in addition to the actor, the writer Rebecca Klingel If her name doesn't ring, the series she has collaborated on will do, 'The curse of Hill House ', a scary and chilling story that is available on Netflix.

With respect to 'Borrasca', and what we do know without the need to speculate anything, is that it will have eight episodes of half an hour each. Oh, and it will arrive in April.