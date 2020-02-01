Cold remedy! Regia driver recommends “big jacket” and goes viral (VIDEO)

A program host Regia people, from Televisa Monterrey, went viral when he recommended a live “large pea coat" for the cold.

Is about Lorena Curtains, who during the broadcast on December 18 was stiffened by her own teammates, who understood her words in two ways.

Tomorrow big jacket, ”said the driver, referring to a jacket for the low temperatures that are lived in the country.

Before the innocent comment of Cortinas, his partner Fernando Lozano replied that they did not have to wait until the next day. And, like him, users on social networks did not forgive the involuntary albur and, of course, the memes were not lacking.

From today it can be, ”Lozano added to Cortinas' comment.

Watch here the video of the moment the driver Lorena Curtains recommends a “reefer”For the cold during the program Regia people.

Until the account of Orizaba memelas He went into the teasing of the curtain "jacket" and suggested something even more warm: a "turban jacket".

You may also like:

“Harry Potter and the transphobia”: J. K. Rowling causes controversy for ‘discriminatory’ tweet

Another victim of the exchanges! Order cup of Rick and Morty and get one from Ricky Martin