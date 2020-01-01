Colate uploads photos of his son Andrea Nicolás and enrages Paulina Rubio

Share it:

Who does not leave behind the conflicts with his ex-partners is the singer Paulina Rubio, who a few days ago was summoned in court by Collate.

According to the information, Nicolás Vallejo-Nágera, ex-husband of the singer, appeared before the judge to request his son's passport Andrea Nicolás.

During the “Saturday Deluxe” program, the socialite narrated that he repeatedly asked Paulina Rubio that he needed his son's passport, in order to take him to Spain.

“I have had to go to court in the United States. I'm asking for a good passport for a month … or you give me a passport or I have to go to court to file a lawsuit … the judge sees what is there and puts judgment, the child goes to Spain with his father, "he said Collate.

Thus, Vallejo shared some postcards of his son spending the holidays in Pedraza, Spain; which angered "The golden girl."

And not only that, the former participant of ‘Survivors 2019’ also broke out against Susana Dosamantes, the singer’s mother.

He said she interfered negatively in the relationship, to the extent that he was forced to make an investment that left negative results.

Another one of the statements of Colate that caused annoyance was the fact that the businessman assures that the singer has spent a fortune to prevent him from seeing his son.

Finally, he finished by saying that: "Paulina didn't go crazy when they separated, she already was."

