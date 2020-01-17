Çolak scores a goal in his debut with Deportivo and self-expels when celebrating

Share it:

Emre Çolak was the absolute protagonist of the match between Deportivo and Racing de Santander, pure imbalance, football and mental, able to score a goal and absurd expulsion in a matter of seconds.

In the premiere party of Fernando Vidal as president and of the back to vertical stripes In Deportivo's shirt, Çolak redebutó as blue and white willing to monopolize all the spotlights although he was a substitute.

He entered after half an hour of play when his team lost by the minimum, it was received with applause on his return to Riazor a year and a half after having gone to the United Arab Emirates, and it was revulsive and talisman because in a matter of seconds, his team tied with a header from Sabin Merino.

Before the break he began his repertoire with a shot without consequences, but he best reserved it for the second period.

It was minute 54, when Çolak picked up the ball in the three-quarter line, space in the front was opened and, at the height of the crescent, with the inside of the left foot, he surprised Luca Zidane. Golazo

Euphoria and perhaps unconsciousness, perhaps ignorance of the rules, led him to celebrate the goal with the fans who cheered him in one of the funds of the Riazor field.

He merged with them in a hug, also with his costumes, and won the second yellow, an absurd expulsion, with 35 minutes left.

The Turk, who will not be able to face Cádiz on Sunday, apologized in his premature way to the locker room for having left the team with the score in favor but with a player less product of his madness while Riazor sang the 'eternal hatred of modern football' and began to pray for the match to end as he did, with 2-1.