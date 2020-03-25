Coe: "Uncertainty is causing real anguish for athletes"

The President of the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics), Sebastian Coebelieves that the time has come to define a new date for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, since its celebration from July 24 to August 9 "is neither feasible nor desirable" in the face of the pandemic of Covid-19.

In a two-page letter addressed to the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, the head of athletics worldwide conveyed the concern of athletes and argued the need for a postponement of the Olympic event.

In the text, broadcast by CBC News, Sebastian Coe listed three reasons to defend the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games. He stressed that he would miss the integrity of the competition, since many athletes from different parts of the world are not being able to train normally following government restrictions to contain the advance of the virus; It also had an impact that not being able to train properly increases the risk of injury; and noticed the "anguish" of the athletes.

"The uncertainty for the celebration of Olympic Games in July and the inherent desire and motivation to excel that resides in all of our athletes is causing them a real anguish which we can collectively stop, "Coe wrote.

The IOC admitted this Sunday for the first time that is analyzing a change of plans at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In a public statement, he announced that there will be a period of four weeks to study "the scenarios" that open up in the face of the coronavirus crisis. "TO the light of worsening situation worldwideToday, the Executive has taken the first step in planning possible scenarios, "says the note, in which a suspension of the Olympic event scheduled for this summer is rejected for now.

"I think the time has come. We owe it to our athletes to give them a respite where we can. And in this matter, I think we can, "he said. Coe also stated that World athletics is "available and ready to help define a new date for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."