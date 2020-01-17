Cody Simpson has given us a picture of Miley Cyrus giving a year of bubbles

Share it:

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson thinking about forming their own music group?

Did you think they had left it? Cody Simpson ditches the rumors of a break with Miley Cyrus and in the most tender way possible.

See if it has rained since Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus they are one of the most media couples, that the first time we had such news was in October, the singer just left her with her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and Cody went to visit her at the hospital when she was admitted. Since then they are SO extremely inseparable that they do everything together. EVERYTHING.

In addition to having thought about forming their own music band (and from which we hope to receive news soon), they tattoo together, they dedicate intense songs, they disguise themselves together on Halloween and, of course, they get romantic bubble baths together. And it was this last moment that Cody has shared for all of us on Instagram.

If you had any doubt about a possible break between the two, it is clear.

Miley Cyrus has taken a very sexy bubble bath and Cody Simpson has shared it on her Instagram stories

It is not for nothing, but all the doubts we might have about whether they have stopped spending time together, are completely cleared with this photo. With Liam Hemsworth with a new stable partner, Miley Cyrus seems to have definitely turned the page with Cody Simpson and Instagram is loaded with photos that prove it.

Yesterday the couple must have spent a most romantic night because Cody did not think of anything other than sharing an unpublished photo of Miley Cyrus, naked, taking bubble bath Most appetizing in the world.