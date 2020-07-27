CODESON assured that he never fired Claudio Zupo, a Pan American medalist who died from COVID-19

Share it:

CODESON assured that Claudio Zupo never fired (Photo: CODESON)

The Sonora State Sports Commission (CODESON) gave its version on the case of Claudio Zupo Gutierrez. This after the former judoka denounced an alleged unjustified dismissal, which caused him to be unable to buy medicines to treat the symptoms of COVID-19 and passed away this Saturday.

In a press release, the agency explained that the Pan American medalist collaborated as a coach of this discipline, as well as an employee in surveillance of the Ball Pavilion. This facility, noted the CODESON, has been closed since March this year due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

"It is appropriate to report that in view of the difficult situation in Sonora, due to confinement, the Codeson has faced budget cuts of resources that have had to be redirected to the contingency, "says the document.

The agency pointed out that due to the epidemic, as well as the lack of own income generated by the rent of facilities, "There was a need to make an employee adjustment of fees".

Claudio Zupo died from COVID-19 (Photo: Facebook / claudio.zupo)

Zupo Gutiérrez was part of the adjustment. "However, knowing his health condition, you were excluded from that administrative process maintaining his full perceptions and, in collaboration with the Health Sector, all his medication needs were attended to and home visits were made to him and his family members, "CODESON said.

And it is that this July 15, the former athlete denounced an alleged unfair dismissal on your Facebook account. In a video, of almost eight minutes, he exposed his health and financial situation.

"It doesn't seem fair to me that I have been working for Codeson for 10 years, and today that it is fortnight, today that they know that I am with COVID-19, locked in my house, I can't go out and I can't buy the medicines, I have been run. It makes me vulgar and disrespectful to myself as a person and as an athlete, who for many years gave Sonora achievements and pride, "he clarified.

The agency clarified that it had knowledge of these claims. "It is necessary to clarify, they did not apply to him (the cut), after learning, through the aforementioned video, that he suffered from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus, "they assured.

The former judoka denounced an alleged unjustified dismissal (Photo: Facebook / claudio.zupo)

“This Commission reiterates its condolences to family and friends; On behalf of his colleagues in this institution, we express our pain for such an unfortunate loss due to this pandemic and we vow that comfort will reach their homes, "CODESON concluded.

However, friends, family and colleagues of the former judoka assured that the agency lied in this situation. "What a little mother of @CODESONoficia and its director, first they run it and now that he passed away if very condolences … hypocritical pinchis ", said the former athlete Vanessa Zambotti on his Twitter account.

Also, it showed a screenshot of the ex-wife of Zupo Gutiérrez. "On July 15 at 14:30 in the afternoon he spoke to me and told me that it was worth it, they ran me from Codeson," says the conversation.

Screenshot of Zupo's ex-exposa conversation (Photo: Twitter / @vanessazambotti)

Infobae Mexico tried to contact the ex-wife, but got no response. However, a family spokeswoman, who did not give her name, told the newspaper. The universal that this version is true.

At the same time, Genaro Enriquez, director of the organization, He explained to the same media that Claudio Zupo was going to be given options. However, he reiterated that, upon learning of his state of health, they continued to give him his salary, in addition to give you state aid for your health condition.

The former judoka died early this Saturday on COVID-19. The director assured that he will help the family with the funeral expenses and the family spokeswoman confirmed the approach.

