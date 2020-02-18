Codemasters and the nextgen: work begins on a multiplayer game for PC and console

Share it:

After buying Slightly Mad Studios for $ 30 million, Codemasters' high spheres look to the future and open up new job positions to hire developers called to create a multiplayer driving game for nextgen systems.

To make us participate in the new initiative of the Codies is the editorial staff of GameReactor.eu, with a direct reference to the social page of the British software house which explains that the company intends to take, among others, a Senior Programming Designer for a new intellectual property described as "an exceptional multiplayer experience aimed at a new audience. The title is currently in the prototype phase and is completely in line with our experience based on driving games, it represents a completely new addition to our already illustrious portfolio of IP racing ".

Behind the promise to turn to "a new audience", therefore, Codemasters' will may be concealed look exclusively at the nextgen and to users who purchase PS5 and Xbox Series X. In fact, in the list of previous experiences of the new job figures who aspire to join the English development company, no mobile platform is mentioned, hence the possibility that it is really a driving game for nextgen systems, perhaps on the along the "social arcade" experience of Forza Horizon 4 or focused on competitive challenges such as Gran Turismo Sport.