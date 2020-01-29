Code Vein: the new update prepares us for the arrival of the Hellfire Knight expansion

Share it:

Bandai Namco and the authors of the God Eater Team publish a new patch of Code Vein on PC, PS4 and Xbox One to prepare for the arrival of Hellfire Knight, the first of the three expansions connected to the Season Pass of their role-playing role veined with soulslike elements.

The update that brings Code Vein to version 1.30 on all platforms it makes changes to the game system and to the balance of the experience offered by the main campaign, in addition to correcting and optimizing the multiplayer with the extension of the time required to exit the game after the conclusion of the boss fights.

As for the contents of Hellfire Knight, to provide us with all the necessary indications is the official Microsoft Store with a description that illustrates the DLC as an additional package capable of enriching the title with new enemiesunpublished items of equipment, original weapons and many costumes to unlock in the nuore areas of the Depths.

The Hellfire Knight expansion is expected to land on PC, PS4 and Xbox One tomorrow, Wednesday 29 January, with "free" download for Code Vein Season Pass holders and for buyers of the Deluxe Edition of the soulslike signed by Hiroshi Yoshimura.