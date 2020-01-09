Code Shifter: an 8-bit 2D action game with the characters of Guilty Gear and BlazBlue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Arc System Works announced Code Shifter, 2D Pixel Art action game inspired by the side-scrolling 8-bit action games released on NES in the 80s and early 90s.

Code Shifter will present characters from the most iconic series of Arc System Works like BlazBlue, Guilty Gear and River City for a total of over 100 heroes. In addition to the campaign, the developers have entered a mode called "Colorful Fighters"which features a series of minigames and challenges against the CPU or other player-led opponents.

The new Arc System game will be released in Japan on January 30th priced at 2,000 yen, available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch with support for various languages ​​including English, Japanese, Korean and traditional Chinese. The release in the West is scheduled for the near future, but at the moment there is no precise information about it, so we are awaiting communications from the company.