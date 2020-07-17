Code Geass: new projects coming up for the animated series

Share it:

New projects are coming for the animated series of Code Geass. One of the first productions was revealed by Sunrise, and is titled "Code Geass: Generic Record". To provide this information is the Twitter user Ranobe Sugoi, who has confirmed his statements through official sources.

The user first showed the logo that will represent the next news dedicated to Code Geass. For now we have a few details, those necessary to prepare us for a new sequence of adventures in the universe created by Ichirō Ōkouchi.

In the last ten years, the Code Geass franchise has churned out, in addition to the main series, several spin-offs in both paper and animated formats. In addition, the The brand's tenth anniversary has given new life to the Code Geass: Lelouch of The Resurrection series.

In recent months the director of Code Geass has been busy, along with other illustrious industry brands, in the production of a new anime: Skate-Leading Stars. The series is in production at the animation studio J.C. Staff, and tells the story of a group of high school kids engaged in Skate-Leading competitions.

The study recently said that the series' release is set for January 2021. The transmission was originally scheduled for the summer, but as you can imagine, the impact of COVID-19 has slowed down production rates considerably.

According to Goro Taniguchi, Code Geass would never be approved nowadays. Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion: review of the Okochi series.