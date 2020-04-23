         'Code 8': a modest mix of thriller and superhero science-fiction that is being the surprise hit of the moment on Netflix

Share it:

'Code 8' has become the big surprise of the moment on Netflix. After an overwhelming passage through the lists of the most viewed in the United States, it arrives in Spain, where it is also becoming, with little promotion from the platform (for example, it was not advertised in its advances in the April programming) in one of the most viewed movies. Your secret? Its modesty and simplicity, but at the same time its proposal, which proposes an alternative to the planetary epic superhero to which Marvel has accustomed us.

We move to a future described with accurate brushstrokes (and credit titles that are overflowing with information) and where people with powers are the norm. Classic powers similar to those of Marvel mutants: invulnerability, electricity, telekinesis, pyrokinesis, healing … codes that we all know and that 'Code 8' uses so as not to stop any longer than necessary in describing a world in which the viewer plunges suddenly thanks to the fact that the material continuously oscillates between the loans of similar dystopias and some originality in the approach.





Our protagonist is Connor, a young man who barely makes a living using his powers illegally in the construction sector, hired by unscrupulous businessmen. When presented with the possibility of using his powers in a heist, he does not hesitate because his mother is seriously ill and has no money to care for her. An underworld of undeclared powers and the suspicion of the law and humans without powers It will mark a descent through a spiral of violence that adds to the impossibility of integrating into a normal life.

The new mutants

The origin of 'Code 8' is in a short film produced by cousins ​​Robbie Amell (which we will see in the imninent 'Upload', forthcoming on Amazon prime Video) and Stephen Amell (protagonist of 'Arrow') in 2016. With As a cover letter, they tried to finance a feature film set in the same world through the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The success was considerable, and they obtained, thanks to the contribution of some 30,000 patrons, three and a half million dollars.

The short starred the less famous Amell, and focused more on the drama of the protagonist with powers than on the touches of thriller who ended up acquiring the movie. In the short, the message of social criticism is more obvious, direct and pessimistic, although in the film it gains some nuances. The key is in the sequence of the opening credits, where the relationship between society and people with powers whom they fear and hate is explained to us.

According to those Credits, excellently edited with fake news style and documentary elements, people with powers (whose existence has been known since World War II) helped raise the country's industry thanks to their skills. But when technology became more relevant, they lost importance and began to be marginalized. Also, a drug called Psyke appears that is extracted from its spines. They are now forced to register their powers (a better exploited idea in 'The Incredibles 2') and suffer police abuse and suspicion from their peers.

In other words, the reference to illegal immigration is obvious, wealthy white society employment of cheap labor and delivered, which is later blamed and leads to crime (including as providers of illegal narcotics). In this sense, and although the metaphor is simple and is not hidden at any time, it works because there are no excessive underlining. And besides, it is not essential to decipher it to enjoy a good superhero thriller.

Modest but forceful action

That part of action with powers is based on a few and very modest robbery scenes that work especially well thanks to the dedication and solemnity with which the Amell cousins ​​take their roles. There is no excess fireworks or violence, but there are a couple of sequences where makes good use of the homicidal possibilities of powers as easy to visualize as the electric or telekinesis.

In addition, 'Code 8' shows very good taste when it comes to capturing its most strictly science-fiction elements on screen: the giant drones that fly over the city and watch over the "empowered", which is the name given to these new mutants . And also the "Guardians", robotic policemen with threatening movements and crowned by one of the most terrifying visions in the film: a helmet with a single eye that makes them look like cyclopean vigilantes. Without shrillness it raises a dark but very credible future world, which firmly establishes its roots today.

Perhaps it could be attributed to the film that on certain occasions it is too serious for its own good, especially being so radical in its approach (almost all the empowered are victims or positive characters, and conversely: all the normal ones are villains or have a background linked to the empowered). Moments of high-voltage drama, like everything that surrounds the mother's serious illness, is also felt as a somewhat hackneyed element, to the point of seem like a mere narrative engine to justify the actions of the protagonist.

But his surprise success on Netflix makes all the sense in the world: modest and direct, 'Code 8' proposes different ways to enjoy superheroes, polishing them all the epic and returning them to their starting point, where comic book myths germinated like Superman or Spider-Man. That is, as 'Code 8', power fantasies for the oppressed and the disadvantaged.