COD Warzone without brakes drives Activision to new records: skyrocketing actions!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the vertices of Activisin Blizzard are preparing to publish the data relating to the financial results achieved in the second quarter of 2020, analysts revise their expectations for the company's performance upwards.

In particular, in the forecasts drawn up by the company LightShed Partners, is expected to be achieved by the Activision shares worth $ 92 each. A decidedly large margin of growth, considering that at the time of writing, the latter stood at around $ 82 each: a value very close to the highest peak in the history of the gaming giant.

To offer the basis for such optimistic forecasts is the success of the Call of Duty franchise over the past year or so. In particular, the authors of the financial analysis highlight the incredible welcome given by the public to COD: Warzone, free to play title set in the same universe as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, traditional annual iteration of the series. In fact, the two titles seem to have supported each other since their publication, with a continuous post-launch support program that has kept fans active over time.

Source of continuous revenue for Activision Blizzard, COD is not the only IP with great potential to be in the hands of the company. For example, the public is eagerly awaiting news on Diablo IV, while the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has generated a lot of enthusiasm in the sector.