COD Warzone 'will evolve with the next Call of Duty', reveals Infinity Ward

Interviewed by GamesRadar.com, Infinity Ward's Geoff Smith confirmed the willingness of the COD Warzone authors to evolve the gameplay and content of Activision's battle royale following the next chapters of Call of Duty.

Taking advantage of the space granted to him by GR, the Director of Design of Call of Duty Warzone helped shed light on the ambitions nurtured by Infinity Ward by explaining how "Although Warzone is closely related to Modern Warfare, it was designed from the outset as a game in its own right. The title will continue to be updated over time, will evolve and link to other video games in the Call of Duty universe.".

Thanks also to the incredible welcome given by the fans, the destiny of COD Warzone therefore seems to be to adapt dynamically to the graphic, playful, narrative and content experience of the future chapters of the Activision shooter saga, starting from the rumored Black Ops Cold War appeared in a promotional image.

Since March of this year to date, Call of Duty Warzone has attracted tens of millions of players, helping to increase the popularity of COD Modern Warfare and encouraging developers to publish numerous "minor" updates and broader updates, such as the Season 5 scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 5 August, on PC and console.