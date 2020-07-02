COD Warzone: where to find and how to use the Spotter Scope

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to introducing the 200-player battle royale, Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded has also brought a new gadget that, if found, can give the whole team a great advantage: the Spotter Scope.

Unfortunately this item cannot be recovered through equipment launches and it is only possible to hope to find it inside some chest or by exploring the buildings on the map. Once collected, the Spotter Scope can be used by pressing the left spine (L1 on PS4, LB on Xbox One) just like the heartbeat sensor. Activating it you can start observing the surrounding environment just as if you were aiming with a sniper rifle and with a lot of possibilities activate thermal vision e night. You can switch from normal to thermal or night vision with the pressure of the right analog, instead the left one is dedicated to zoom. The real peculiarity of this object, however, lies in the fact that, unlike rifle sights, it does not emit any flash during its use and it is therefore impossible in the distance to attract the attention of the opponents or make them understand that someone is observing them: it is therefore an incredibly useful element.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to unlock the Rytec AMR, the new shotgun of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone.