COD Warzone: Tfue reveals his favorite commands to win easy at battle royale

During one of his last streams, the now famous content creator Tfue shared his favorite command map and his ideal graphics settings to win easy in the Call of Duty Warzone online battles.
The famous streamer of Fortnite Chapter 2, but also of Destiny 2 and many other video games devoted to multiplayer, has suggested to all those who wish to become pro players of Call of Duty Warzone to abandon the controllers and to use the mouse / keyboard combination to acquire better precision and responsiveness in movements and aiming.
Here is the double list of Tfue's favorite commands at COD Warzone and the graphic settings chosen to increase their chances of winning in battle royale by Activision:
COD Warzone: Tfue command map
- Classic movements: W, A, S, D keys
- Use / Interact: F
- Crouching: C
- Kneel: Left Ctrl
- Skip: Space
- Run: Left Shift
- Change the camera: V
- Change the fire mode: B
- Reload: B
- Hit / Zoom: Caps Lock
- Automatic travel: H
- Map: M
- Ranking / Inventory: Tab
- Aim down: Right mouse button
- Field upgrades: X
- Lethal equipment: G
- Tactical equipment: Q
- Armor: 4
COD Warzone: Tfue graphic settings
- Display mode: Full screen
- Refresh rate: 240 Hz
- Display resolution: 1920×1080
- Render resolution: 100
- Aspect Ratio: automatic
- Field of View: independent
- Brightness: 50.00
- Texture resolution: High
- Anisotropic texture filter: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Bullet impact: Enabled
- Tessellation: Near
- Resolution of shadows in the map: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Disabled
- Particle Effects Brightness: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: FILMIC SMAA 1X
- Shallow depth of field: Enabled
- Motion Blur of the world: Disabled
- Motion blur of weapons: Disabled
- Filter: 1.00
- Filter grain: 0.00
Let us know with a comment what you think of it graphics settings and gods Tfue commands for multiplayer challenges by Call of Duty Warzone. If you missed it, we also propose the card made by Bugha with the commands to win easy in Fortnite.
Add Comment