COD Warzone: Tfue reveals his favorite commands to win easy at battle royale

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During one of his last streams, the now famous content creator Tfue shared his favorite command map and his ideal graphics settings to win easy in the Call of Duty Warzone online battles.

The famous streamer of Fortnite Chapter 2, but also of Destiny 2 and many other video games devoted to multiplayer, has suggested to all those who wish to become pro players of Call of Duty Warzone to abandon the controllers and to use the mouse / keyboard combination to acquire better precision and responsiveness in movements and aiming.

Here is the double list of Tfue's favorite commands at COD Warzone and the graphic settings chosen to increase their chances of winning in battle royale by Activision:

COD Warzone: Tfue command map

Classic movements: W, A, S, D keys

Use / Interact: F

Crouching: C

Kneel: Left Ctrl

Skip: Space

Run: Left Shift

Change the camera: V

Change the fire mode: B

Reload: B

Hit / Zoom: Caps Lock

Automatic travel: H

Map: M

Ranking / Inventory: Tab

Aim down: Right mouse button

Field upgrades: X

Lethal equipment: G

Tactical equipment: Q

Armor: 4

COD Warzone: Tfue graphic settings

Display mode: Full screen

Refresh rate: 240 Hz

Display resolution: 1920×1080

Render resolution: 100

Aspect Ratio: automatic

Field of View: independent

Brightness: 50.00

Texture resolution: High

Anisotropic texture filter: High

Particle Quality: High

Bullet impact: Enabled

Tessellation: Near

Resolution of shadows in the map: Low

Ambient occlusion: Disabled

Particle Effects Brightness: Low

Anti-Aliasing: FILMIC SMAA 1X

Shallow depth of field: Enabled

Motion Blur of the world: Disabled

Motion blur of weapons: Disabled

Filter: 1.00

Filter grain: 0.00

Let us know with a comment what you think of it graphics settings and gods Tfue commands for multiplayer challenges by Call of Duty Warzone. If you missed it, we also propose the card made by Bugha with the commands to win easy in Fortnite.