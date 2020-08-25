COD Warzone: squadmates become ammo, new bug discovered

Share it:

During these months we have seen some bizarre Call of Duty Warzone glitches but what we report now is perhaps one of the most curious, as it transforms teammates … into a box of ammunition!

It is not clear exactly in what conditions this glitch occurs, during the launch from the plane in a completely random way some teammates mysteriously disappear to return a few seconds later represented as boxes of ammunition. A curious transformation, of course, but also highly inexplicable and to which it is difficult to give a logical explanation.

The developers are busy fixing the FR 5.56 bug and surely the glitch of players turned into ammo boxes will also be fixed soon with a patch. Has any of you ever come across this bug? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.

Activision will officially announce Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War this week and we’ll probably find out too new details on the future of Call of Duty Warzone, the Battle Royale will continue to be supported even with the arrival of the new COD and indeed, among the Cold War preorder bonuses, DLC for Warzone should also find space, in any case we are waiting for confirmations or denials.