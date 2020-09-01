COD Warzone, Season 6: Will a network of tunnels connect certain points on the map?

Share it:

A few weeks before the end of the fifth season of Call of Duty Warzone, the first hypotheses about the news coming with the Season 6 of Activision’s battle royale.

According to a series of rumors, supported by some changes recently made to the game map, Verdansk is about to welcome a tunnel series dungeons that could connect specific points of interest scattered around the map. To suggest the arrival of these tunnels, which they should have seven different releases, are also the documents found by users completing some seasonal assignments, which contain images that clearly show drawings of a network of tunnels.

It is not excluded that this is the only novelty arriving during Season 6, which could have a shorter duration than all the others to ensure that the launch of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, set for the next November 13, 2020, coincides with the arrival of the Season 7. According to some insiders, in fact, near the release of the new COD, a new mode that combines Warzone and Zombie could arrive, a mix that will certainly delight fans of the series.

