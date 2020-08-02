COD Warzone Season 5: spotted a missile in the sky, will it hit the stadium?

Share it:

There are a few days to go until the start of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, set for Wednesday August 5, and predictably the players are no longer in the skin. The trailer for the new season provided a taste of the new content, but did not answer the question that everyone is asking: will the stadium be opened?

Players are convinced that one of the most important changes of Season 5 will affect Call of Duty Warzone and deal with the Verdansk stadium. The most reliable theory involved the destruction of the structure, while a recent clue released by Infinity Ward has instead hinted that the stadium could instead open its doors.

To add further pepper to the matter we thought a strange sighting: some players of Call of Duty Warzone claim to have spotted a missile in the sky in the stadium area. The bomb is not visible to everyone and, to make matters worse, it disappears between one game and another. Fortunately there are those who managed to make one screenshots, as you can see at the bottom of this news. The apparition therefore supported a cumulative theory, according to which the stadium will be hit and partially destroyed by the missile, thus becoming accessible to all players. Do you think it's plausible?

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to find out how it will turn out. Season 5 kicks off on Wednesday August 5, and according to other indications, it may also introduce a moving train on the Call of Duty Warzone map.