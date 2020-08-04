COD Warzone Season 5: Some PS4 users may already download the patch

Share it:

There Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare has not yet been officially published, but it seems that some lucky users who own the game on PlayStation 4 can already start the pre-load of the substantial update.

The update in question, as assumed by some statements by the developers of COD Warzone, in fact weighs a little more than 36 GB and thanks to this initiative all players will be able to start playing since the launch of Season 5 without having to wait for the console to finish the long process of copying the files after the download is complete. At the moment it is not clear if this possibility will be given only to owners of the Sony console or if it is a process that, in waves, will also involve users Xbox One is PC. To find out, we will have to wait until late in the afternoon, when the update could finally arrive on the other platforms.

Such a possibility would also be very convenient for users who play through Battle.net, whose downloads in recent months are affected by some issues that make shooter updates incredibly slow.

