COD Warzone, Season 5: Lerch really exists, here he is in flesh and blood

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the novelties of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 we also find the mighty Marcus "Lerch" Ortega, operator of the Shadow Company. If you thought that this character was an invention of the developers you were wrong, as Lerch really exists and a video proves it.

Infinity Ward was in fact inspired by Tony Sentmanat, a retired former Marine who enjoys posting YouTube videos on his channel, which boasts more than 150,000 subscribers. And it is precisely on the RealWorld Tactical channel (this is the nickname used on the platform) that a video related to the shooter was recently uploaded in which you can see how similar Lerch is to his real counterpart.

We remind you that Marcus "Lerch" Ortega is unlocked simply by purchasing the Battle Pass of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone and therefore falls within the premium rewards. By completing the challenges it is also possible to add two variants of the skin to your collection.

Speaking of what's new in the Activision shooter, have you already taken a look at the secret codes to access the interior rooms of the COD Warzone stadium?