COD Warzone, Season 5: how to recover the 4 documents of the "Lost Team" challenge

With the Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 new missions related to "Information", a particular type of challenges that require you to move to specific places on the map in search of documents. Let's find out together how to find all four collectibles around Verdansk.

Here is the location of the documents useful for completing the mission "The Lost Team":

Intel # 1: In the basement of Verdansk airport. The document is located in the outermost part of the area and is obtained by interacting with one of the various radios piled on some crates.

Intel # 2: Southwest of the Superstore. To get the document you have to enter the small building with the red roof, find the object in the middle of some sheets fallen on the ground, in the corner of a room.

Intel # 3: Go downtown and look for the destroyed helicopter southwest of the area's main building. The document is located inside the aircraft.

Intel # 4: This is the most difficult, as it requires you to climb three different radio towers and interact with the top device in one game: the first is south of TV Station, the second is west of Promenade and the last southwest of Port.

If you are struggling to find the documents, we suggest you take a look at the video you find above, in which you can see the exact location of each individual object.

