COD Warzone Season 5 and the Stadium: the structure ready to open its doors?

Hypotheses on the fate of the Stadium present in the game map of Call of Duty: Warzone, with contrasting theories surrounding the much talked about structure.

Just a few days ago, the suspected appearance of an evacuation notice of the area surrounding the sports arena had revived rumor related to the forecast of an inauspicious stop in its future. Specifically, the community now seemed convinced that it could soon witness the destruction of the COD Warzone stadium. Now, however, the development team appears to be countering public assumptions.

To further raise doubts is in particular the official Twitter account of the series call of Duty, ready to tease the public through the chirping that you find directly at the bottom of this news. By attaching an image of the stadium to the message, the Tweet addresses the following free question to the community active on free to play: "If the stadium had a namewhat would it be? The our doors are open to suggestions"Needless to say, the voluntary ambiguity of the message posted on the social network quickly sparked a new wave of speculation among the players, who now suspect intriguing news coming to the facility.

That something is actually destined to happen with the launch of the Season 5 of COD Warzone? What is certain, for now, is that Infintiy Ward is ready to continue his action against COD cheaters.