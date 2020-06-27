COD Warzone Season 4: Guide to the location of Ghost Information

Share it:

A new type of challenge has recently been introduced within Call of Duty Warzone, through which players must explore the map looking for documents they contain Ghost information, the masked soldier. Let's find out the position of each individual document, so you get a lot of experience points.

Before proceeding with the details on the location of the intelligence documents, it should be noted that in the challenge menu, under the information tab, you can select the challenge of your interest and press the Triangle button on PS4 (Y on Xbox One) to see screen a small image indicating the place where the object to be recovered is hidden.

Here are the six documents and their location:

In the main building of the TV station (TV Station on the map), on the ground floor: you will find the document on a desk At the airport, in the northern part of the main building: the document is in a PC To the north of the airport there is a control tower, find the document on one of the computers in the control room South of the military base there is a destroyed airplane, the document is located on the ground, near the seats that precede the control cabin In the military base, inside the smaller building located south-west of the central and larger one: the document is hidden in the radio, next to a laptop Still in the military base, in the rectangular building in the southwest corner: find the document by interacting with the two monitors inside

