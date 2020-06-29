COD Warzone: More and more PS4 users complain of loud noises and overheating in the menus

Share it:

With the arrival of summer temperatures, consoles and PCs also tend to rise. Because of this problem, the players PlayStation 4 of Call of Duty Warzone they are complaining about an annoying problem that exclusively concerns the main menu of the free to play shooter.

As you may have noticed, during the stay in the lobby the console fan starts to run at full power regardless of the Sony console model owned: this happens because, as in many other games, in this situation the game has no limit to the framerate which thus achieves very high figures by putting the machine under strain. If up to a few days ago this problem was only acoustic, now it is also involving the temperature of the console, which tends to rise steeply in these specific phases of the game. It is no coincidence that in recent days there have been more and more messages on social networks from players complaining about this problem and would like developers to find a definitive solution. Among the users who reported the problem we also find professional players Dillon 'Attach' Price is Jordan 'Jkap' Kaplan.

At the moment there is still no response from Infinity Ward and Activision, but it is likely that the increasing number of reports may push the development team to publish a corrective patch that limits the game's framerate when in the lobby.

