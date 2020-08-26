COD Warzone: how to follow the Black Ops Cold War announcement event in game

Share it:

As you know by now, the official announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be made through an event of Warzone, the free battle royale mode is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Battle.net).

The event in question, which should be inspired by what has been seen in Fortnite Battaglia Reale in recent years, will be held next Wednesday 26 August 2020 at 19:30 Italian time. All you have to do is start the game on any platform and start a game a few minutes early, as the servers will be packed with players and it may be a problem to find a game. At the moment it is not clear if the event will activate in any mode of the weekly playlists or if, as in the Epic Games title, users will be offered an extra mode that will allow everyone to enjoy the show without anyone being eliminated.

In case you are not in possession of one of the platforms supported by Call of Duty Warzone, the advice we can give you is to connect to YouTube Gaming The Twitch, since there will be many streamers who will broadcast the event live (it cannot be excluded that Activision itself can broadcast it on its official channels).

