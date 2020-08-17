COD Warzone: how to activate the Black Ops Cold War easter egg

Share it:

As you have surely noticed, in the last few days the first official teasers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and, to discover them all, it is necessary to carry out very specific actions within COD Warzone.

The secrets related to the next chapter of the Activision series are hidden in a Bunker, to be exact in the one located in the area B5 of the map and unlocked only in the last hours by the development team. Once you arrive in front of the doors of the Bunker, you must enter the following code to enter: 87624851. But be very careful, the area in question is teeming with players in any mode and, although many are having a friendly attitude to collaborate with others and take a look at the area, there are also those who are taking advantage of it to make a massacre.

In case you manage to enter the Bunker, you will find a series of references to the new chapter of the series, whose name should be Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and, according to the teasers on the official website, it could be set during the Cold War . Obviously this is just one of the references to the game and in the next few days others should arrive until the real revelation.

Before saying goodbye, we leave you with a video showing how to access the Bunker, so that you can also have visual references on how to access the easter egg or, more simply, see what is hidden inside it without starting the game.

