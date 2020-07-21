COD Warzone, guide: how to unlock Grau 5.56 for free with the Twitch Drops

Share it:

During Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone you have not unlocked the Grau 5.56 and are you struggling to complete his challenge to add him to your armory? No problem, since for a limited period of time it will be possible to obtain the weapon without making the slightest effort thanks to the Twitch Drops.

If you have not yet followed our advice to unlock the COD Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Twitch Drops for free, we suggest you to recover the guide and get all the rewards. Just look at any streamer with the drops enabled for a total of three hours (not necessarily consecutive or on the same live) to get the Grau 5.56 project called Blood flow and, consequently, also unlock the standard version of the weapon avoiding the completion of its challenge.

The Twitch Drops of the current Call of Duty season will remain active until 19:00 tomorrow, Tuesday 21 July 2020, so we suggest that you connect your shooter account to the Twitch profile as soon as possible to start getting rewards.

We remind you that, despite the nerf, the Grau is still considered the strongest assault rifle in Call of Duty Warzone.