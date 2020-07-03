COD Warzone: four Italian artists celebrate the new season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Season 4 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone has arrived, unleashing the imagination of four Italian artists. The designers Roberto Recchioni, Giovanni Timpano, Ricardo Torti and Giacomo Bevilacqua have in fact created their Warzone Art.

These are four works capable of expressing the impressions felt and the emotions experienced playing on the Verdansk scenarios during the fourth season of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. From the return of the legendary Captain Price to that of Kyle Gaz Garrick, Season 4 has introduced highly anticipated content from fans, while the recently announced mid-season update has brought even more surprising news.

In fact, thanks to the Reloaded update, the Verdansk map is now able to host up to 200 players in the Quads mode of the Battle Royale, bringing the maximum number of Operator teams in the game to 50. Since its launch on March 10, Call of Duty Warzone has achieved extraordinary public success, surpassing 60 million players on all platforms.

At the bottom of the news you will find the artworks designed by Roberto Recchioni, Giovanni Timpano, Ricardo Torti and Giacomo Bevilacqua, do you like them? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.