COD Warzone, face Season 5: the best rifles for each class

After a long wait, COD Season 5 is finally available, which made its debut in both Modern Warfare and Warzone, thus involving the players of both titles.

For the occasion, the developers have introduced an interesting selection of additional content into the battle royale, as well as a completely new Season Pass, through which to unlock various in-game rewards. To better face the Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone, players will have to familiarize themselves with the fire mouths at their disposal. The offer is certainly vast: below, you can find for example i best rifles available in COD Warzone for each class.

Class S : Bruen Mk9, Grau 5.56, HDR, MP7, Oden

: Bruen Mk9, Grau 5.56, HDR, MP7, Oden Class A : AK-47, AUG, AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, FAL, Fennec, ISO, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, MP5, PKM

: AK-47, AUG, AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, FAL, Fennec, ISO, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, MP5, PKM Class B : AN-94, Dragunov, Kar98k, Origin 12, P90, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS

: AN-94, Dragunov, Kar98k, Origin 12, P90, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS Class C : Crossbow, FR 5.56, Holger-26, MG34, Model 680, Uzi, VLK Rogue

: Crossbow, FR 5.56, Holger-26, MG34, Model 680, Uzi, VLK Rogue Class D: 725, EBR-14, FN Scar 17, M91, MK2 Carbine, Striker 45

Battle Royale Season 5, however, not only counts rifles, but also introduces new models of other types of weapon. For example, the ISO submachine gun or the AN-94 assault rifle can be unlocked completely free of charge.