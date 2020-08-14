COD Warzone: Dr Disrespect also jokes about a new bug, whose fix is ​​on the way

Share it:

In the last few days, a new bug in Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare's free battle royale, which is making games a nightmare for many players, even those of the Dr Disrespect.

The famous streamer, in fact, ran into the bug during one of his live shows and joked about it by publishing a funny image that revisits the cover of the game, on which you can see the mustachioed character holding a weapon affected by the bug. Just like in the shot, in fact, when the bug is activated weapon textures "go crazy", generating graphic artifacts that make it almost impossible to identify and hit the opponent.

Fortunately, it seems that the development team is fully aware of the problem and its severity and has announced on social media that it is currently working on a solution, which will be published on all platforms as soon as possible.

