COD Warzone: Dirty Money Swag mode returns

Over the past few hours, the list of playlists available to players has been updated again Call of Duty: Warzone, the free to play shooter by Activision and Infinity Ward. By popular demand, it has returned to being available Swag: Dirty Money, or the variant particularly loved by the players of the Swag mode.

Unlike the traditional mode, Dirty Money allows you to accumulate much more money by eliminating other players. The discovery of this mode, which provides for the possibility of returning to the game after death, consists in putting aside large amounts of money and then depositing them, assigning the victory to the first team that manages to deposit the established amount. If you love traditional ways, however, you have nothing to fear, since also the BR Solo it is available and accessible by scrolling through the items in the main menu. The development team is indeed experiencing some problems in the management of the Call of Duty Warzone user interface and an update that will solve these annoying problems should arrive soon.

We remind you that among the other special modes there is also Team Scuffle, perfect for those looking for a way to unlock the Grau in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4.