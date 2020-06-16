COD Warzone, Captain Price's skin: how to unlock all the alternative styles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Have you purchased the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Season Pass? Know then that the Captain Price, one of the new skins, has numerous alternative styles that can be unlocked by completing simple challenges.

Let's start with the standard version of Price, or the one that is unlocked simply by purchasing the Battle Pass. Here are the challenges to complete to unlock additional styles:

Perform 10 kills with a sniper rifle or tactical rifle while using Captain Price – Reward: 1,500 XP and the "Price" business card

Activate the UAV Kill Streak 5 times while using Price – Reward: 2,000 XP and the "Midlands" style

Blind enemies 2 times with a flashbang using Price – Reward: 2,500 XP and a beat of Price

Perform 15 kills with the Di Corsa perk using Price – Reward 3,000 XP and an additional style

These are the challenges to be completed to unlock the alternative styles of Captain Price's second skin, which is obtained by reaching the level 100 of the Pass:

Deploy 5 field upgrades while using Captain Price – Reward: 1,500 XP and the "Master Plan" business card

In Warzone, drive vehicles for a total of 5 minutes while using Price – Reward: 2,000 XP and the "Phantom Tier" style

Perform 15 kills with the Ghost active using Price – Reward: 2,500 XP and one beat from Price

Recall the UAV 5 times using Price – Reward 3,000 XP and an additional style

Have you already read our guide to the Master Challenges of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone?