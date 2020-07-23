COD Warzone: another Season 5 teaser, will the stadium be destroyed by a nuke?

Share it:

It now seems certain that with the arrival of Season 5 of Call of Duty Warzone important changes will be made to the map. A new developer teaser suggests that one of the currently inaccessible locations could be destroyed by the explosion of a nuclear bomb.

The famous streamer Nickmercs in fact, during one of his live broadcasts on Twitch he broadcast a short teaser provided by Activision in which you can clearly see the stadium hit by a nuke, or a nuclear bomb that could drastically modify the area of ​​the structure and finally allow it to enter inside. In the video we also see a date that suggests that the event in question will be held next August 5, 2020. It is very likely that this day coincides with the launch of Season 5 of the shooter, which could make its debut with an event in game in full Fortnite style, during which the players will witness the explosion of the nuke on the stadium.

In the last hours, interesting rumors have also been published about the possible arrival of a train on the Call of Duty Warzone map, which could be the other big news of the next season.