COD Warzone and the mysteries of the Stadium: secret codes to access the internal rooms

The battle royale set in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare universe has recently made its triumphal entry into Season 5, bringing with it a large number of interesting news.

Among the latter is the possibility, anticipated with some teasers from Inifinity Ward, to enter the area of Stadium, now fully accessible to gamers. In the area, however, there are also some little secrets, including some apparently unreachable rooms. However, this is only an impression: to unlock the entrances it is sufficient to get hold of the appropriate ones codes.

A discovery made recently by the gaming community, which is collaborating to try to reveal every secret of Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the blocked areas are essentially three, located on a different floor of the sports facility. Below, find the combinations necessary to access it:

Middle plane: EL-21;

Lower floor: CL-16;

Parking: P2-16;

Inside the rooms, as shown by the short clip attached to the twitter you find at the bottom of this news, there is a computer. This will offer the player an additional code, however, destined to change with each game: what will be the secret hidden by this last mysterious piece? While waiting to find out, don't forget to unlock the free rewards of the COD Warzone Battle Pass.