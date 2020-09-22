COD Warzone and the ghost legendary chest: still glitch in battle royale

While we await official news regarding a possible mobile version of COD: Warzone, the Infinity Ward team continues to support the free battle royale.

Since its launch, the software house has in fact worked incessantly to improve the gaming experience offered by free to play, correcting bugs and eliminating glitch. An almost continuous work, which requires constant dedication from the developers. The variables, however, are many and some imperfections reveal a rather peculiar nature.

Proof of this is the glitch that an active player on Reddit come “cartmanez1907“. As you can see below, the user of the well-known forum posted a short video clip dedicated to a small misadventure in Call of Duty: Warzone. Once he landed on the map, the player specifically spotted one legendary chest, positioned on board the train that travels the world of COD: Warzone. After having managed to reach it with some effort, he saw it literally evaporate and disappear into thin air! Has anything like this ever happened to you?

In closing, we recall that the development team of Infinity Ward enjoyed surprisingly adding new weapons to Call of Duty: Warzone, including powerful canisters containing gas and poison.