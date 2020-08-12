COD Warzone and MW, Season 5: the new update weakens the Bruen MK9

Share it:

In the course of the last few hours it has been published on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, whose goal is to put an end to the abuse of the light machine gun Bruen MK9.

Here are the main changes made by the update:

FAL

Headshot damage dealt increased

Reduced damage at short range

Holger-26

Ranged damage increased

Speeded up switching to aiming mode

Bruen MK9

Reduced ranged damage

M91

Increased damage at short range

Speeded up switching to aiming mode

Generic fixes

Explosive bullets on Rytec AMR can no longer be selected in Call of Duty League (CDL) modes

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from opening the armory in menus

Fixed an exploit that allowed cheating in one of the Time Trials

With these changes we could see further changes in the coming days as regards the favorite weapons of battle royale players.

Waiting to find out how the meta will evolve, we remind you that COD Modern Warfare and Warzone have recorded incredible revenues for Activision.