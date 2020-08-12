Technology

COD Warzone and MW, Season 5: the new update weakens the Bruen MK9

August 12, 2020
In the course of the last few hours it has been published on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, whose goal is to put an end to the abuse of the light machine gun Bruen MK9.

Here are the main changes made by the update:

FAL

  • Headshot damage dealt increased
  • Reduced damage at short range

Holger-26

  • Ranged damage increased
  • Speeded up switching to aiming mode

Bruen MK9

  • Reduced ranged damage

M91

  • Increased damage at short range
  • Speeded up switching to aiming mode

Generic fixes

  • Explosive bullets on Rytec AMR can no longer be selected in Call of Duty League (CDL) modes
  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from opening the armory in menus
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed cheating in one of the Time Trials

With these changes we could see further changes in the coming days as regards the favorite weapons of battle royale players.

Waiting to find out how the meta will evolve, we remind you that COD Modern Warfare and Warzone have recorded incredible revenues for Activision.

