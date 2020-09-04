COD Warzone and MW, Season 5: new package available free for PS Plus users

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the arrival of Season 5 Reloaded of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, Activison and Sony have just released a new package on the PlayStation digital store that can be downloaded for free by all subscribers to the Playstation plus and containing numerous objects for customizing weapons, profiles and operators.

The bundle in question, already available on the PS Store, allows you to access the following contents:

Epic Operator Skin for Otter (unlocks the standard Operator skin for those who have not yet obtained it)

Legendary Pistol Weapon Blueprint

Epic knife

Epic weapon lucky charm

Epic business card

Epic emblem

Poppi Experience Points Token lasting 60 minutes

If you do not want to proceed with the redemption of the DLC directly from your console, here is the link to download the additional content on the web version of the PlayStation Store, so as to add it to your collection with a simple click:

Did you know that among the novelties of Season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone there could also be a network of underground tunnels that will allow the development team to connect various areas of Verdansk?