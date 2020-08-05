COD Warzone and MW Season 5: exclusive PlayStation content and new PS Plus Combat Pack

Share it:

Also there Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone will be accompanied by a series of content coming exclusively to PlayStation 4. Among these we also report the new one Combat Pack, downloadable for free by all subscribers at PlayStation Plus.

Here are all the contents of the package:

"The Footballer", epic Zane Skin (also automatically unlocks the standard version of the operator)

"On The Volley", Epic Weapon Project

"Injury Time", Epic Clock

"The sparks", Pendant for epic weapons

"Stunning Strike". Epic business card

"Sparks Pride", epic emblem

Double PE token lasting 60 minutes

The package in question can be downloaded starting today, August 5, 2020, from all subscribers to the Sony service. It should be noted that it is not necessary to be in possession of COD Modern Warfare to be able to take advantage of these contents, since they can also be used by Warzone players. Among the other exclusive PS4 contents we also find the mission to get the project Grand Rapids and the map for the Spec Ops Survival call Crash. Like all Sony exclusive DLCs, these will also arrive on PC and Xbox One starting from October 1, 2020.

Survival Crash

A familiar crash site is the setting of the new playable map for exclusive survival mode * for PlayStation. Take advantage of wide lines of fire or climb rooftops by blocking access to a building to survive waves of enemies. Get hit streaks, change your gear and reload ammo between turns to equip your Quartets with the right tools to survive the crash site.



Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids weapon project can be obtained in missions. View your missions in the Challenges tab and complete each objective task in several stages to get Grand Rapids. The project features a metallic blue ice-colored polish with an accessory to remove the butt of the weapon to allow you to move with more agility. Earn XP and other rewards as you complete your objectives and try to get Grand Rapids.

We remind you that this evening the roadmap of Season 5 of COD Modern Warfare and Warzone was unveiled, within which you will find all the news of the update coming in the next few hours.

