COD Warzone and MW, Season 5: all the free rewards of the Season Pass

To accompany the launch of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone we find as usual a rich Battle Pass with well 100 levels and as many premium and free rewards. Let's find out what are the prizes that can be unlocked even by those who decide not to buy the pass, the cost of which is approximately 1.000 Points COD.
Here are all the free rewards and the level to reach to unlock them:
- Level 1: Favor of the night, rare project for the Bravo light machine gun
- Level 6: 100 Points COD
- Level 11: Point of attachment, common adhesive
- Level 15: ISO, new submachine gun
- Level 21: Alterco, legendary blueprint for the Bravo sniper rifle
- Level 24: Brother Crow, rare weapon pendant
- Level 28: Yoshimi, rare spray
- Level 31: AN-94, new assault rifle
- Level 34: Frequent Companies, legendary business card
- Level 37: Master's Orders, epic emblem
- Level 39: Arquebus, epic vehicle skin
- Level 44: Skull Brigade, common sticker
- Level 48: 100 Points COD
- Level 55: Formal suit, rare project for Charlie tactical rifle
- Level 61: Four Winds, legendary clock
- Level 64: Reflection, legendary business card
- Level 67: Weak Ring, epic emblem
- Level 72: Serpentes, rare sticker
- Level 77: Eyes on the target, epic business card
- Level 81: Vizsla, legendary project for Juliet assault rifle
- Level 84: Lerch, pendant for epic weapons
- Level 88: Scam, epic spray
- Level 94: Evil clutches, legendary emblem
- Level 98: 100 Points COD
