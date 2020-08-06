COD Warzone and MW, Season 5: all the free rewards of the Season Pass

Share it:

To accompany the launch of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone we find as usual a rich Battle Pass with well 100 levels and as many premium and free rewards. Let's find out what are the prizes that can be unlocked even by those who decide not to buy the pass, the cost of which is approximately 1.000 Points COD.

Here are all the free rewards and the level to reach to unlock them:

Level 1: Favor of the night, rare project for the Bravo light machine gun

Level 6: 100 Points COD

Level 11: Point of attachment, common adhesive

Level 15: ISO, new submachine gun

Level 21: Alterco, legendary blueprint for the Bravo sniper rifle

Level 24: Brother Crow, rare weapon pendant

Level 28: Yoshimi, rare spray

Level 31: AN-94, new assault rifle

Level 34: Frequent Companies, legendary business card

Level 37: Master's Orders, epic emblem

Level 39: Arquebus, epic vehicle skin

Level 44: Skull Brigade, common sticker

Level 48: 100 Points COD

Level 55: Formal suit, rare project for Charlie tactical rifle

Level 61: Four Winds, legendary clock

Level 64: Reflection, legendary business card

Level 67: Weak Ring, epic emblem

Level 72: Serpentes, rare sticker

Level 77: Eyes on the target, epic business card

Level 81: Vizsla, legendary project for Juliet assault rifle

Level 84: Lerch, pendant for epic weapons

Level 88: Scam, epic spray

Level 94: Evil clutches, legendary emblem

Level 98: 100 Points COD

