COD Warzone and MW: from modes to weapons, all the news of Season 5

Activision has finally updated the official website of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare with the roadmap of Season 5 and a slew of information on all content coming with the new update and over the next few weeks.

Here are all the news coming tomorrow:

New maps for classic multiplayer: Petrov Oil Rig, Suldal Harbor, Verdansk Airport (Earth War) and Livestock (Clash)

Warzone Map Changes: Open Stadium, Running Train, Railway Station Interior and External Risers

New Battle Pass Operator: Lerch

Classic multiplayer mode: Search and Destroy double bet

Warzone News: Mini Royale mode, new Mastery Challenges and Juggernaut Launches

New weapons: AN-94 assault rifle and ISO submachine gun

These are the contents that will arrive in the coming weeks, probably with themid-season update:

New event

Velikan operator

New Weapons: Double Kodachi and a Top Secret Rifle (Could be Intervention)

Multiplayer mode: Earth War Reinforcement and Essential

Warzone mode: Exterminator of kings

To these is added the new functionality, coming with tomorrow's update, thanks to which players can activate a particular one with the press of a single button animation which allows you to observe the weapon, in a similar way to what already happens in titles such as Apex Legends, Counter Strike Global Offensive and Valorant.

Speaking of news, did you know that COD Warzone will evolve with the next Call of Duty? It seems that the game will receive an update on the occasion of the launch of the next chapter of the series.