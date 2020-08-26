COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: the Trials of the Games of Summer are coming, here are the details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the announcement of the Season 5 Reloaded per Call of Duty: Modern Warfare e Warzone, Activision presented the series of events related to the Games of Summer and in particular the Trials that will allow players to compete and win special prizes.

For the first time in the Call of Duty in fact, players around the world who own Modern Warfare and Warzone will be able to represent their country in a series of single-player skill tests with the aim of earning medals, proving their strength and grabbing special loot. Inside the Games of Summer will be available five Trials, miniature experiences very similar to those introduced with the launch of Modern Warfare and seasonal updates. The evidence will be accessible starting from August 28th at 19:00 with an unlimited number of entries. Here are the names and dates of each individual test:

Gun Course (August 28)

(August 28) Price’s Alley (August 29)

(August 29) Risky Parkour (August 30)

(August 30) Shooting Range (August 31)

(August 31) Marksman Challenge Starts (September 1st)

Players will receive rewards based on performance within each trial. Each medal earned will be accompanied by specific and cumulative prizes and will allow participants to accumulate points for their country, determined by the origin of the account. You can find all the details on the Games of Summer Trials at this link. Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded then introduces new weapons, modes and tournaments unreleased.