COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: that's why there are those who accuse the game of being pay to win

Although a few weeks ago she arrived in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare a large patch aimed at balancing weapons, it seems that this effort by the developers did not have the desired effect. There are many, in fact, to accuse the FPS of being a pay to win due to the presence of too effective weapons when compared to others.

The controversies, which almost exclusively concern the battle royale component, involve the light machine gun Bruen MK9 and the assault rifle Grau 5.56, which despite the nerf continues to dominate the rating of weapons. The problem would not exist if all the weapons were available for all players, but unfortunately this is not the case: those who have not unlocked these death tools during the past seasons and with practically zero effort, now find themselves having to complete complex challenges to add them to your own armory. The only shortcuts to overcome this problem are basically two: buy a paid project, so as to immediately unlock the basic version of the weapon, or proceed to purchase Modern Warfare, whose classic multiplayer modes significantly simplify the completion of the challenges . At the moment there is still no response from the development team, which could introduce alternative methods in the future to get hold of the old seasonal weapons.

In this regard, we invite you to read our guide with the tips to unlock the Grau 5.56 in COD Modern Warfare and Warzone, always remembering to take advantage of the free trial weekend of multiplayer. Also, don't forget that you can unlock Fennec and CR-56 AMAX for free in Season 4 of COD Warzone, so you would do well to get through Season Pass and don't wait until they are stuck behind difficult challenges.