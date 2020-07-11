COD Warzone and Modern Warfare, Season 4: how to get the new Twitch Drop

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As now in every season, even in the Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare are the new ones have arrived Twitch Drops. Let's find out how to get a series of free rewards simply by watching a few games on the streaming platform.

First of all, you must make sure that you have connected your Twitch account to the Call of Duty account and, to do so, just visit the official shooter site and make a quick check on the page dedicated to the connected platforms. Once you have completed this simple step, you just have to watch any Call of Duty streamer as long as it has the following wording under the title of the live broadcast: "Drop enabled! Watch for a chance to earn rewards. You can only get one reward per stream."

As usual all the rules of the Twitch Drops apply, that is, you must keep a single direct open in your browser or on your smartphone, keep it in the foreground and without disabling the volume in any way (unless you are on a PC, where you can get around this requirement by turning off the speakers).

Here are the rewards for this season:

Excessive Censorship Spray: Watch for 1 hour

Watch for 1 hour I love bombs emblem: Watch for 2 hours

Watch for 2 hours Project for Grau Assault Rifle, Blood Flow: Watch for 3 hours

As always, upon receipt of the objects you will receive a notification on Twitch in correspondence with the small bell-shaped icon located at the top right.

Do you know what the five best weapons of Call of Duty Warzone are?