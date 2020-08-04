COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: new details on the weight of the Season 5 update

Share it:

There is really very little left for the long awaited debut Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, which should bring a breath of fresh air to the battle royale map thanks to a series of more or less important changes. Waiting for theupdating, here are some new details on its possible weight.

According to the latest information released by the development team, the patch arriving in the next few hours will be rather full-bodied since it must contain all the news of Season 5. We therefore do not know how big the update will be, but we can assume that the download will be several tens of GB, maybe 30 or 40. However, it seems that to balance the long download there is a better management of the game files which should reduce the space occupied by the shooter. If you have not been able to solve this problem even following our advice on how to reduce the space occupied by COD Modern Warfare on PS4 and Xbox One, then this update will be for you.

We remind you that in the last hours a missile has been sighted in the skies of Verdansk, the COD Warzone map. According to some users, this would be nothing more than the first indication of the imminent destruction of the Call of Duty Warzone stadium.