COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: how to get free Twitch Drops of Season 5

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Also there Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 boasts a small collection of items that can be redeemed for free through Twitch Drops.

These four new items are available today and the steps to follow to add them to your collection are really simple. First you must make sure that you have correctly linked your Twitch profile to that of the shooter on the official website. By visiting the section of linked accounts on the Call of Duty website you should in fact also see Twitch in addition to your reference platforms (Battle.net, PlayStation Network and Xbox Live). Once this is done, you just have to watch any Call of Duty streamer as long as it has the following wording just below the title of the live: "Drops enabled! Watch for a chance to earn rewards. You can only get one reward per stream."

Here are all the rewards for this season:

Watch for 1 hour: Smoke Up sticker

Watch for 2 Hours: Double XP Token for 1 Hour Weapons

Watch for 3 hours: Big Bang animated emblem

Watch for 4 hours: Blast Check weapon charm

As usual, we remind you that to receive Twitch Drops the live stream must be in the foreground, there must be no more Twitch tabs open on your browser and the player's audio must not be disabled (you can turn off the speakers on your PC to remedy the problem). For each reward obtained you will be sent a notification, visible in correspondence with the icon with the bell at the top right.

Have you already taken a look at all the news of Season 5 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone?