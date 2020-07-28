COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: guide to the best loadouts with the FAL

Share it:

Due to the update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone which has made numerous changes to the balance of weapons, the game balances have been slightly distorted and among the new most popular fire mouths we find the FAL. This single shot rifle is one of the new weapons preferred by the players, let's discover the best classes.

We will propose you three different configurations, so that you can choose the one that best suits your style of play: one for medium-range fights, one for short-range fights and one that can be used almost as if you were holding a sniper rifle.

All round

Barrel: XRK Marksman

Optic: Blunt hybrid

Handle: Tape for rubberized handle

Football: Factory 18 "aluminum stock

Under barrel: Front kick from commando

Short range

Barrel: 13.0 "OSW barrel

Optic: Mini Reflex

Handle: Strap for handle with net

Football: FORGE TAC Stalker

Under barrel: Tactical front kick

Long range

Barrel: XRK Marksman

Optic: Solozero night vision optic

Handle: Tape for rubberized handle

Football: FORGE TAC Stalker

Under barrel: Front ranger kick

