COD Warzone and Modern Warfare: guide to the best loadouts with the FAL

Due to the update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone which has made numerous changes to the balance of weapons, the game balances have been slightly distorted and among the new most popular fire mouths we find the FAL. This single shot rifle is one of the new weapons preferred by the players, let's discover the best classes.
We will propose you three different configurations, so that you can choose the one that best suits your style of play: one for medium-range fights, one for short-range fights and one that can be used almost as if you were holding a sniper rifle.
All round
- Barrel: XRK Marksman
- Optic: Blunt hybrid
- Handle: Tape for rubberized handle
- Football: Factory 18 "aluminum stock
- Under barrel: Front kick from commando
Short range
- Barrel: 13.0 "OSW barrel
- Optic: Mini Reflex
- Handle: Strap for handle with net
- Football: FORGE TAC Stalker
- Under barrel: Tactical front kick
Long range
- Barrel: XRK Marksman
- Optic: Solozero night vision optic
- Handle: Tape for rubberized handle
- Football: FORGE TAC Stalker
- Under barrel: Front ranger kick
Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on our pages you will also find a practical guide on how to silence opposing players in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare.
